Scotia Capital Inc. Has $13.49 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,823 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

