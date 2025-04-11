Heritage Trust Co Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,094,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $296,232,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 52,200.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 530,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after purchasing an additional 529,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $148,359,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $444.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.26.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

