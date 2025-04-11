DRW Securities LLC Invests $352,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.89.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $244.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

