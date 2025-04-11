Eley Financial Management Inc Buys 100 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eley Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of KLA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,502,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its position in KLA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $748.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 target price (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $832.17.

KLAC opened at $656.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $707.15 and its 200-day moving average is $695.44. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

