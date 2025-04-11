Investors Purchase High Volume of Full Truck Alliance Call Options (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,921 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 122% compared to the typical volume of 2,213 call options.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 5.2 %

YMM traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $9.70. 11,023,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,147,653. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.1444 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Full Truck Alliance

Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.