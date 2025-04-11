Azul Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,013 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average volume of 2,334 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $2.70 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

Azul Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 191,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,259. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $609.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.59. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Azul by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

