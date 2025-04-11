Wrapped XDC Price Hits $0.0685 on Top Exchanges (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $18.00 million and $1.05 million worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 262,776,770 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 263,208,679.43026851. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.0654578 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $997,511.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

