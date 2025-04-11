Maverick Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $30.62 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2023. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,431,975 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 596,431,975.18116381 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.0515315 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $5,086,158.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

