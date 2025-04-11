Banana Gun (BANANA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $55.89 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $55.89 million and $28.18 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for $16.10 or 0.00019609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81,829.38 or 0.99670698 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81,397.44 or 0.99144587 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,471,762 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,447.52463985 with 3,471,761.68788956 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 16.02777517 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $38,510,518.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.