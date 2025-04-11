Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at UBS Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $3,192,135.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,187.98. This trade represents a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,880.34. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,985 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,902 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $86,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.