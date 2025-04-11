Inlight Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 210,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after acquiring an additional 324,178 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 107,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,971,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 287,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

