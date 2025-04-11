Covestor Ltd Sells 150 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,148,000 after acquiring an additional 782,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $123.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.41 and its 200-day moving average is $153.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.95.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

