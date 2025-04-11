Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $107.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp raised Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.05. 784,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

