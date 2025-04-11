Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Mizuho

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SENS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of Senseonics stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,105. The company has a market capitalization of $365.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.84. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 842.25% and a negative net margin of 362.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 6,694.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,118,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,088,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 815,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 566,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

