UBS Group Upgrades Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to “Hold”

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 1.8 %
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
