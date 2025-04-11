UBS Group Upgrades Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to “Hold”

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.12. 70,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,861. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

