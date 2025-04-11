DA Davidson Increases Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $41.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 313,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,163. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,566,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,372 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 366,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 208,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,553,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,232,000 after purchasing an additional 674,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.