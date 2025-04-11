CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

Get CarMax alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,448. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax has a twelve month low of $63.23 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,288. The trade was a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,425,000 after acquiring an additional 282,519 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,978,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,564,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.