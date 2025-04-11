Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WDS. Bank of America upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WDS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 122,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,196. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 124.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 713.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 955,303 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,809,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,554,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,388,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

