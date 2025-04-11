1,923 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Coign Capital Advisors LLC

Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,986,000 after buying an additional 677,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,890,000 after acquiring an additional 654,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $193.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.