Russell O’Brien Buys 104 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien acquired 104 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($193.04).

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of LON CNA traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 143.55 ($1.86). 27,415,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,783,607. The firm has a market cap of £7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 112.99 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 155.30 ($2.02).

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 19 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Centrica Increases Dividend

Centrica Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

(Get Free Report)

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.