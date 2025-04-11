Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – April 10th

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks represent ownership in publicly traded companies that engage in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of drugs and other healthcare products. These stocks offer investors a way to gain exposure to the healthcare sector, although they can be subject to risks such as regulatory changes, clinical trial failures, and patent expirations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded down $27.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $725.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $840.79 and its 200 day moving average is $826.23. The firm has a market cap of $688.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.82. 7,229,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.77. 8,009,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,917,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Recommended Stories