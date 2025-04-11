UBS Group Upgrades Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) to “Strong-Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Suzano Price Performance

SUZ traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.81. 227,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,320. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas FRM LLC grew its position in shares of Suzano by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 17,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Suzano by 45,596.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,624,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,795,000 after buying an additional 4,613,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,597,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after acquiring an additional 568,618 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 465.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,680,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,016 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,130,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,864 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

