Saga (LON:SAGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Saga (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Saga had a negative return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 18.42%.

Saga Stock Down 0.4 %

SAGA stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.75) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.62. Saga has a twelve month low of GBX 93.40 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 151 ($1.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £187.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.34.

About Saga

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

