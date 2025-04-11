Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $175.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $119.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,620. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average is $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

