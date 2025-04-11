Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Yara International ASA Stock Down 5.7 %

YARIY stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

