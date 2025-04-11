Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Fortescue Stock Performance
Shares of Fortescue stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. 399,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,349. Fortescue has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.
Fortescue Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
About Fortescue
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortescue
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.