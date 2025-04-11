Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Fortescue Stock Performance

Shares of Fortescue stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. 399,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,349. Fortescue has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

Further Reading

