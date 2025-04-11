UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock Price

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $275.00 to $259.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

Shares of TLN stock traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.98. The stock had a trading volume of 85,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.78 and its 200 day moving average is $196.56. Talen Energy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $258.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

