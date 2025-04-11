Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 3% After Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 7,956,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 37,219,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $491,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,847.36. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,237,044 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

