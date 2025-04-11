Ark (ARK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.57 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Ark has a market cap of $64.66 million and $15.57 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000753 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000565 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 187,928,056 coins and its circulating supply is 187,927,632 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.