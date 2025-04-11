Oasys (OAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $52.38 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $52.38 million and approximately $596,418.51 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,639,725 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,961,983,696.469611 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.01320602 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $568,719.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

