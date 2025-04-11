TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

TAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TransAlta by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,290,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,222,000 after purchasing an additional 716,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,255,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,764,000 after buying an additional 3,662,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 638.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,995,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,936,000 after buying an additional 6,913,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,211,000 after buying an additional 3,969,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. 101,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. TransAlta has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $14.64.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

