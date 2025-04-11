Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires 764 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,106.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Pfizer Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

