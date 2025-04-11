Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lifted by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 246,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 63,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Pfizer by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 127,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 102,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

