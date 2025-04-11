DRW Securities LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in Corpay by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Corpay by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $300.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.10 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Corpay in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.54.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

