DRW Securities LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,903,962,000 after buying an additional 111,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,580,000 after acquiring an additional 99,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,810,000 after acquiring an additional 198,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,132,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $559.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $633.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.47.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

