Heritage Trust Co Invests $7.29 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,000. ONEOK makes up about 0.9% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 79.69%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

