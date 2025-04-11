Seneschal Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Seneschal Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $160.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.11.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

