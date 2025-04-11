Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,878,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

