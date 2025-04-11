Elios Financial Group Inc. Purchases 122,716 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1,107.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,716 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises about 2.9% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,464,000. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

