Inlight Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 68,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. Cameco comprises 1.1% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research boosted their price target on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

