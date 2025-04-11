Monetary Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 0.7% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after buying an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Stryker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 4.4 %

SYK stock opened at $347.04 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.39 and its 200 day moving average is $373.61. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.