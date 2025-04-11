Monetary Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $88.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $207.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.29, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

