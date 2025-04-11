Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,302.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $168.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.67. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.