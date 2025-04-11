First Foundation Advisors Buys 340 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 474,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,669,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 105,334 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,497.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $175.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.74.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

