Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 28 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,214,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after purchasing an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $446.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.66. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $282.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

