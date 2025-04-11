Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $457.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.52. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.14.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Reddit Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside on Analyst Targets
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.