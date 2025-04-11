Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 535 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,497,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.85. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

