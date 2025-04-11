First Foundation Advisors Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.99. The company has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

