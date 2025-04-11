Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.68.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $215.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. The trade was a 32.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

