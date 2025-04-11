iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,009,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after buying an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after acquiring an additional 999,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

